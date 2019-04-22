In partnership with The Canton Repository, every week the Stark Community Foundation is highlighting positive happenings in our community. Here's to a Good News Monday!

• We love to see local organizations working together to better our community, like the Canton Chapter of the Foundation for Community Betterment, which just launched a Diaper Drive to collect donations for the new Stark County Diaper Bank.

• Progress is underway on Julz by Alan Rodriguez's new, expanded facility on the corner of Cleveland Avenue and Sixth Street NW in Canton.

• Congratulations, Greater Alliance Foundation, on 20 years of making a difference in the lives of Alliance residents.

