BARNESVILLE – A $4 million renovation project underway at Barnesville Manor in Barnesville will preserve and restore this 51-unit affordable senior housing community for more generations.



Crews are busy overhauling many areas inside the Belmont County building that offers safe subsidized housing to seniors ages 62 and older.



National Church Residences purchased Barnesville Manor, built in 1975, in 1999.



"Barnesville Manor has been well maintained and managed by National Church Residences. However, the 40-year-old building has never undergone a substantial rehabilitation," said Amy Rosenthal, director of affordable housing development at National Church Residences. "This preservation will address critical capital needs of the building to improve safety and accessibility, while extending the useful life of the building."



The extensive renovations, which began in the fall of 2018, include the main entry lobby. It is being overhauled to enhance visibility. Building services and amenities are being upgraded and tailored to its residents to promote a vibrant community. All community spaces are being rearranged to house a new transportation office, a dedicated health clinic, fitness center, community garden and business center.



The rehabilitation of Barnesville Manor will improve energy efficiency of the building to exceed the minimum Enterprise Green Communities standards.



National Church Residences also is conducting a $3.1 million renovation at Bridgeport Manor in Bridgeport, also located in Belmont County. That renovation of the affordable senior housing community, originally built in 1975, also began in the fall of 2018. National Church Residences’ Foundation has operated a transportation program on-site since 2012, providing free transportation to the residents of Barneseville Manor, in addition to more than 200 low income individuals within Belmont County.



Recently, National Church Residences was awarded a $50,000 grant from The River Valley Health Foundation to provide non-emergency, health-related transportation across nine counties in Ohio and West Virginia. Barnesville Manor will serve as a hub for transportation needs in this region. The preservation of Barnesville Manor comes at an opportune time to take full advantage of this service grant and to expand transportation services to more vulnerable seniors.