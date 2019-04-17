Phyllis Jane Agar, 82, of Barnesville, was welcomed into her eternal home, April 5, 2019.



Family and friends were welcomed to visit, Thursday, April 11, 2019, at the Patron Funeral Homes & Crematory Kelly Kemp Braido, 702 E. Main St., Barnesville, where the service for Phyllis were conducted, Friday, April 12, 2019. Tina Gallaher officiated. Interment followed at Ebenezer Cemetery, Bethesda.



Those wishing to share their prayers, memories, or condolences, visit:



patronfuneralhomesandcrematory.com.