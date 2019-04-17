After making a stop in Barnesville, the Hospice flamingos decided this would be a nice place to live so they met with John Rataiczak and Denise Jones of WesBanko about a new "nest" loan. If you would like to support the terminally ill in the community and have the flamingos land in your neck of the woods, and surprise someone special, call Hospice of Guernsey at 740-432-7440



About Hospice of Guernsey Inc.



Hospice of Guernsey, Inc., the area’s only non-profit hospice, was incorporated in 1984 with their first patient being seen in February of 1985. Since that time, Hospice of Guernsey, Inc. has served more than 3,000 terminally ill patients in Guernsey, Noble, and western Belmont counties. Hospice care permits patients to stay in their home or place of residence, surrounded by family and friends.