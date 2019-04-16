As of March, Melanie Fitch an Ashland native, has joined the Ashland County Cancer Association team as the new office assistant. Please stop in the office to say hello, she is thankful for the opportunity to serve her community in this capacity. ACCA is thrilled to have her as part of our team.



For 72 years, the Ashland County Cancer Association has been providing individuals throughout Ashland County with assistance during their journey with cancer. Over 15,000 Ashland County cancer patients have been provided with services, totaling $4,000,000 in financial assistance



ACCA provides financial assistance with travel stipends to cancer-related appointments, medical supplies expenses, and medication co-pays. In office, we provide wigs, head coverings, educational resources and Boost nutritional drink. In 2018, ACCA provided services to 252 cancer patients of Ashland County with $95,000 in financial assistance.



New this year, ACCA Empowerment Groups meet once a month at the Ashland Public Library, in the Stockwell room, lower level. These groups help individuals with cancer and their families to connect with others going through similar difficulties. The following are the remaining dates for 2019:



April 16 — Extreme Couponing - 5:30 p.m.



May 9 — Cancer Support Group - 5:30 p.m.



Aug. 20 — Survivor Testimonials and Practical Advice - 5:30 p.m.



Sept. 12 — Benefits of Music - 5:30 pm



Oct. 10 — Card Making - 5 p.m.



Nov. 5 — "Your Blood Pressure, What Does It Mean?" — 5:30 p.m.



This past February, ACCA held its first Survivor Dinner at UH Samaritan on Main. There were approximately 150 individuals in attendance which included survivors and their families. Food, fellowship and support was enjoyed by all. Many thanks to University Hospitals and the Samaritan Foundation for the use of their facility, and for the restaurants that donated food for the event: Buehler’s, Jake's Steakhouse, Tim Hortons and Loko Bean. The entertainment for the evening was presented by Magic Mike, Ashland University jazz band and a cappella by Jane Roland.



ACCA is currently collecting items for its fifth annual rummage sale now through May 30. The rummage sale will be held on June 6, 7 and 8 at the Ashland County Fairgrounds in Mozelle Hall (times listed later in this column). This is a huge sale, you won’t want to miss it. It takes so many hands to make this event successful. We would like to thank the Ashland County Fairgrounds for allowing us to host our event at its facility, Mitchell’s Movers for donating a pod for us to store items, and to all of our faithful volunteers that help before, during, and after the sale. Thank you.



You don’t want to miss your chance of winning our "Summer Fun Basket." This raffle fundraiser is valued at over $2,000. Some items included in the basket are: 4 Cedar Point tickets, 2 Kings Island tickets, an airplane ride over the islands, Lake Erie Fishing Charter for 6 people, Columbus Crew tickets, Akron Rubber Ducks VIP Package, Cincinnati Reds Tickets, Pleasant Hill Season Pass for 1, one-hour massage, COSI tickets, boat rental from Charles Mill/Pleasant Hill, 18 holes of golf for 4 with cart from Ashland Golf Club, Cleveland Browns Memorabilia, 18 Holes of Golf for 2 with cart, gloves and balls from Mohican Hills Golf, meat certificates from Heffelfinger Meats and Turk Brothers. Tickets can be purchased at our office for $20 each. For more information, contact the Ashland County Cancer Association office at 419-281-1863 or Tim Chandler at 419-606-4129. On July 1 at noon we will be drawing the winner via Facebook Live. Be sure to tune in with us. A huge "thank you" to those that donated for the basket and to Tim Chandler, Jeff Divelbiss, the Ashland County Cancer Association Board and volunteers for all of their hard work.



Upcoming events:



May 11 - O’Bryan’s .5k at 1 p.m. (Be early to get your T-shirt)



June 6 - Rummage sale from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ashland County Fairgrounds



June 7 - Rummage sale from 9 a.m.to 6 p.m. at the Ashland County Fairgrounds



June 8 - Rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ashland County Fairgrounds



July 1 - Winner of the summer fun basket will be drawn at noon Nov. 14 - Taste of Ashland Event at the Kroc Center from 5pm-8pm



For more information about our services, fundraisers, and programs visit our office at 1011 East Main Street, Suite B, Ashland, Ohio. Check us out on Facebook or visit our website at www.ashlandcancer.org.



Angela Woodward is the executive director of Ashland County Cancer Association. She can be reached at 419-281-1863.