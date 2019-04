Bluegrass Saturday Night will be held from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Shalersville Town Hall, located on S.R. 44 at S.R. 303. Doors open at 6 p.m.



The event features two local bands: Larry Efaw & The Bluegrass Mountaineers and Open Highway Bluegrass. Those arriving before the show may enjoy the concession with sandwiches and desserts.



The cost is $12 per person and the event is open to the public. For more information, call 330-325-7867.