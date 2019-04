Monday, April 15 — Route 1: Pin Oak, Nonpariel Road, 1:30-3:30 p.m.; Mennonite Christian Assembly, 10664 Fryburg Road, 3:45-5 p.m.; Fredericksburg, 108 S. Mill St., 6-8 p.m.; Route 2: Panera Bread, 3934 Burbank Road, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.



Tuesday, April 16 — Route 1: Harrison and Kansas, 11981 Harrison Road, 9:15-10:45 a.m.; Hickory Circle, 8934 S. Kansas Road, 11-11:45 a.m.; Sunrise School, 9481 S. Kansas Road, 12:45-2 p.m.; Cunningham, Mount Hope Road, 2:15-3:30 p.m.; Route 2: Mount Eaton Village, 8746 S. Market St., 9:15-11:30 a.m.; Scenic View Furniture, 10485 Massillon Road, 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.; North Fork Neighbors, 6772 S. Mount Eaton Road, 1:15-2 p.m.; Freedom Fellowship, 6209 S. Carr Road, 2:30-3:45 p.m.



Wednesday, April 17 — Maysville Blacksmith, 10752 Harrison Road, 9:45-11:30 a.m.; Countryside Market, 8375 Criswell Road, 12:30-2:15 p.m.; Maysville Feed, 10568 Harrison Road, 2:30-4 p.m.



Thursday, April 18 — Route 1: Apple Grove, 12899 Hackett Road, 1:15-2:30 p.m.; Gerber Wood Products, 6075 N. Kidron Road, 2:45-4 p.m.; Kidron Vinyl, 13840 Emerson Road, 4:15-5:30 p.m.; Kidron Sports Center, 4126 Kohler Road, 6:30-8 p.m.; Route 2: East Union Mennonite Church, 10678 E. Old Lincoln Way, 1:30-2:30 p.m.; Gross Lumber, 8848 Ely Road, 2:45-4 p.m.; 1111 Millborne Road, 4:15-5:30 p.m.; Smithville, 193 E. Main St., 6:30-7:45 p.m.



Friday, April 19 — Apple Creek Historical Society, 185 Church St., 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.