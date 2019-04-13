I previously wrote about the Mennonites who settled in Milton Township in the 1820s and a second group led by John Risser, who arrived in 1832. The latter group settled in the northwestern portion of Vermillion Township, some seven or eight miles from the Mennonite church in Milton Township.



The Risser family found that the distance between Milton Township and their new home made joining with that congregation impracticable.



Risser hoped to establish a German school and a church in his new community, which continued to grow as family and neighbors from his homeland came to join him. He first held services in a small cabin located on his land in the fall of 1834, and school began there on Christmas day with some 20 pupils.



The first teacher was John Roth. In 1835, a two-story building was built to house Roth and his family on the lower floor and school and church services were held in the upper floor. Within a year, however, Risser and Roth had a falling-out, and Roth moved out of state. The school struggled a while, but eventually failed.



Risser still dreamed of building a church for his small community, and he turned to other local Germans with whom he had established good relations. Risser, a Mennonite with progressive beliefs, got along well with his countrymen who were members of either the German Reformed or the Lutheran church.



The Protestants — as Risser called them — agreed to pay $50 up front and $200 within five years, and in return were to share equal rights with the Mennonites in the use of the church, which was called Salemskirche, or Salem Church.



Construction of the tidy brick church started in the summer of 1847. The building, 28 by 36 feet and lined with windows, stood in the midst of a burying ground. The church building is long gone, but the cemetery is still there, on the northwest corner of Ohio 511 and Township Road 1806.



The church comprised German congregants of Mennonite, Lutheran and Reformed traditions in an informal union. John Risser, having lived to see his church built, died in 1867. He is buried in a twin cemetery on the opposite corner of the intersection.



In 1878, the youth of the Salem Church requested some preaching in English. However, they discovered that the founders of the church, in drawing up the deed, had inserted a provision that only the German language was to be used in the church. Because of this restriction, in 1880 a new church was built a short distance to the north, on a site donated by William Stone. This became the Stone Lutheran Church.



German services were held in the old Salemskirche until 1890, but the declining congregation simply could not compete with the English services, Sunday school, fine singing and good fellowship offered by the Stone Lutheran congregation. In the summer of 1901, a windstorm damaged the old brick church beyond repair, and the ruins were torn down in the spring of 1902.



