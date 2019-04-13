Holy Week Triduum is planned at St. Joseph Church in Mantua.



• Holy Thursday — The Mass of the Lord’s Supper features the distinctive action of the Washing of the Feet, just as the Lord did for his disciples and parishioners do for one another. They also collect the Rice Bowls for Catholic Relief Services.



• Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7 p.m.



• Private Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, 8 to 11 p.m.



• Solemn Night Prayer, 11 p.m.



• Good Friday — It is the longest, the most grim, and the starkest day of the Triduum. On this day, those attending confront the truth that the impassible God suffered, that the ever-living God died. They confront the dark fact that He did so for everyone’s sins. They also take up a collection for the Holy Land.



• Church Open for Prayer, noon to 3 p.m.



• Stations of the Cross at 3 p.m.



• Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7 p.m. with Liturgy of the Word, Adoration of the Cross, Petitions, Scriptures & Communion Service



• Holy Saturday, April 20 — On this day, the Church waits at the Lord’s tomb, and meditates on his passion and death, and descent to the dead. The church will initiate and welcome new Catholics. With prayer and fasting they await His glorious Easter resurrection. The high point of the liturgical year!



• Noon Blessing of the Food and 12:15 p.m. Easter Egg Hunt (ages 2 to 9)



• 8 p.m. Easter Vigil Mass followed by Reception for the Newly Initiated



• Resurrection of the Lord — Easter Sunday, April 21, 8:30 and 11:15 a.m. Masses.