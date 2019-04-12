The annual "None Under 21" event, a chance for teenagers to hear about the dangers of drinking underage, is set for Tuesday at Hiram College, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., according to a press release from Portage County Safe Communities and Elk & Elk.



The program will be presented to students in 20 local high schools in Portage, Geauga, Mahoning, Stark, Summit and Trumbull counties. The students will learn about choices and consequences through mock scenes and presentations, according to a press release.



The program includes multiple speakers who lost friends and family members to drunk-driving crashes.



The event is sponsored by law firm Elk & Elk, Troopers for a Safer Ohio, Hiram College, Wood-Kortright-Boroski Funeral Home, Gateway Towing, Hughie’s Event Production Services, the Portage County Prosecutor’s Office, Portage Marble and Granite, University Hospitals Portage Medical Center and the Bauer family.