April 13, 2019



Saturday



GUERNSEY



Calix Society, 6:15 to 7:15 p.m., St. Benedicts Church, 701 Gomber Ave., Cambridge, in the conference room in the basement. Outside entrance on Gomber and is wheelchair accessible. This is an openly Christian 12 Step program for those suffering from addictions of any kind and well as those affected by their disease.



Breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., Buffalo VFW. Open to the public.



Narcotics Anonymous (Therapeutic Value Group), 2 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 1101 Steubenville Ave., Cambridge.



Saturday night bingo, doors open, 4 p.m.; kitchen opens at 5 p.m.; and bingo begins at 6:30 p.m., Liberty Community Volunteer Fire Department. Paper cards are available.



Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8040, 10 a.m., post home, Buffalo.



NOBLE



Marion Township trustees, 7 p.m., Summerfield.



Jackson Township trustees, 8 a.m., town house, State Route 339, Dexter City.



April 14, 2019



Sunday



GUERNSEY



Alcoholics Anonymous, 2 p.m., former Lincoln School, located at the north end of north Fourth Street, Cambridge. This is a general discussion meeting.



Alcoholics Anonymous (beginner's meeting), 6:00 p.m., Stop Nine Church of Christ, Byesville.



MUSKINGUM



Celebrate Recovery, 6 to 8 p.m., New Concord United Methodist Church. Celebrate Recovery is a Christ centered program that helps with hurts, hang-ups or habits. For information, call 740-826-4617.



Al-Anon, 8 p.m., St. James Episcopal Church, 155 N. Sixth St., Zanesville. Al-Anon family groups are a fellowship of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share their experience, strength and hope in order to solve common problems.



NOBLE



Enoch Township trustees, 10 a.m., 44155 Township Road 312, Caldwell.