Martha Irene Terry, 90, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2019. Martha was born on Aug. 9, 1928 in Temperanceville, Ohio, to the late George and Emma (Ulrich) Gallagher. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Thomas W. Terry, Jr. and her siblings, Mary Starr, Pearl Reischman, Joe Gallagher, Leola Brown and Wilfred Gallagher.



Martha is survived by her sons, Thomas W. (Donna) Terry III and George W. (Nancy) Terry; grandchildren, Gabe Terry and Samantha (Dean) Bowles; great-grandchildren, Emma and Nikki Bowles.



Her Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1051 Waggoner Road, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068. Private family inurnment at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Temperanceville, OH.



In lieu of flowers, Martha’s family asks that you make a memorial donation to the charity of your choice.



