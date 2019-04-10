Bonnie Beefers 4-H Club



A meeting of the Bonnie Beefers 4-H Club took place on Thursday, March 28 at the OUE Fitness Center in St. Clairsville. The Beefer Buddies Cloverbuds also met.



The newly-elected president, Alyssa Betts, was in charge of the meeting.



The club had election of officers which included: Alyssa Betts, president; Ellie Dubiel, vice president; Sierra Betts, secretary; Sierra Scott, treasurer; Breanne Workman and Kierstyn Unroe, news reporters.



In new business, members signed a thank you card to the Ruritans, announced Quality Assurance will be April 27 at the Livestock Clinic, announced Fair week changes, and reviewed the 4-H Constitution and By-Laws.



Member Alexis Landers gave a demonstration about market hog supplies, member Adreanna Harper presented a safety speech about fire safety, and Breanne Workman gave a presentation on barn safety.



The next meeting of the Bonnie Beefers 4-H Club will be at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 25 at the OUE Fitness Center in St. Clairsville.