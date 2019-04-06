Hillsdale High School will recognize students who have maintained a 3.25 grade point average or higher for the first three, nine-week grading periods at a Scholastic Recognition Reception on Thursday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium. Twenty-four, four-year honorees will be presented with trophies, compliments of the Hayesville Lions Club, recognizing their accomplishments.



The keynote address will be given by Robert M. Archer, owner of Kent Watersports.



The reception is sponsored by the Hillsdale Academic Boosters Club, which also will be presenting several awards.