East Canton Branch



330-488-1501



eastcanton@starklibrary.org



Book Club, Tuesday, April 9, 7-8 p.m. Enjoy lively discussions with others on today's most intriguing books and topics. Titles available at the desk.



Story Time & More (family), Wednesday, April 10, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Story times open up the world of books, music, culture, and play to young children and their families. Registration is required for all.



Introduction to Facebook, Wednesday, April 10, 2-3:30 p.m. You've heard about it and are now ready to dive into the fun. Join us and learn about Facebook – a social networking site where you can connect with friends and family.



LEGO Club, Wednesday, April 10, 3:30-4:30 p.m.



TeensCREATE, Thursday, April 11, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Hang out with your friends and make new ones at the Library. Enjoy activities including music, art, STEM, snap circuits, and more. Each day will bring something new to do and explore.



Sandy Valley Branch



330-866-3366



sandyvalley@starklibrary.org



Story Time & More (baby/toddler), Monday, April 8, 10:30-11 a.m. Introduce your child to the world of books while learning easy ways to build early literacy skills. Registration is required for all.



Book Club, Monday, April 8, 6-7 p.m. Enjoy lively discussions with others on today's most intriguing books and topics. Please call the branch for titles.



It’s Your Move Card and Game Club, Tuesday, April 9, 1-4 p.m. Enjoy a fun afternoon of games. The library will provide board games and cards for your enjoyment.



Story Time & More (preschool), Thursday, April 11, 11-11:45 a.m. Story times open up the world of books, music, culture, and play to young children and their families. Registration is required for all.