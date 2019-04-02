APRIL 2, 1959



A Record Hop is held at Byesville High School auditorium. The disc jockey is Gary Boyer of Cambridge.



APRIL 2, 1969



Harold Hall, longtime principal at Oakland Elementary School, has resigned.



APRIL 2, 1979



Guernsey County Commissioners proclaim April 6 to be "Buckeye Trail Warriors Day" in Guernsey County in honor of the Warrior girls' state championship.



APRIL 2, 1989



Andrew Kavulivh, Cambridge, who worked 10 years for RCA and then nearly 24 years for NCR Corp., retired recently.



APRIL 2, 1999



Byesville Police Chief Mike Gipson is one of seven applicants for the position of Regional Emergency Dispatch Center in Massillon.