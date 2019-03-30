TALLMADGE — Information, giveaways and raffle prizes will be available at the 2019 Community Expo April 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tallmadge Recreation Center, 46 N. Munroe Road.

The event is a joint effort of the Tallmadge Chamber of Commerce, the Tallmadge city schools and the city of Tallmadge. Admission is free.

Becky Allmann, executive administrator for the Tallmadge chamber, says the expo will feature local businesses, nonprofit clubs and organization exhibitors showcasing information about the services they offer. As of press time, more than 80 exhibitors had registered. Those interested in sponsorship or exhibitor booth space should contact the Tallmadge Chamber of Commerce at 330-633-5417 or email chamber@tallmadgechamber.com “Our last expo drew 3,000 people and we hope to get at least that, if not more this year,” Allman said.

Howard Hanna and Delta Asphalt are the 2019 event sponsors. Platinum sponsors are Ohio Health Benefits, Speelman Electric, Lamar and Park Ford, while corporate sponsors are Childscape Learn and Grow Inc., Western Reserve Hospital and Danbury of Tallmadge.

This is the 11th year for the expo, which is staged at the Rec Center every other year. One highlight of the event will be the return of The Taste of Tallmadge as a fundraiser for Tallmadge Relay For Life. Local restaurants will serve samples of their signature specialities for donations from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

At the adjacent Tallmadge High School, Park Ford will have a Drive 4UR School event — the dealership will donate money to the high school for each test drive of one of its vehicles.

For those in need of shredding large amounts of paper, Weaver-SecurShred will have a truck in the parking lot of the high school for paper drop-off.

At the Rec Center, the younger set will enjoy a variety of children’s activities, including a designated play area. Attendees also are encouraged to donate blood at the blood mobile and parents will have the option to register their children’s fingerprints and photo identification for a child screening database called GASP.

The Expo will affect activities at the Rec Center. On Friday, the soccer field will be closed all day for set-up and the basketball courts will be closed for set-up in the afternoon. On Saturday, the Recreation Center will only be open for the Expo. All basketball courts, the soccer field and all other rooms on the first floor will be in use for the event. The second floor fitness areas will not be available for use on Saturday but will be open for people to take tours and check out all of the machines.

