New Philadelphia’s First Presbyterian Church will present its new organ console at a dedication service Sunday at 3 p.m. Built by the Charles Kegg Company, the console replaces an original built in 1970 by the Hillgreen Lane Company of Alliance.

Church Organist Joyce Stover said the original pipes were kept. In the past, both the organ and the piano sat in “pits” on either side of the altar, out of sight of the congregation. The floor beneath the piano had been raised earlier, so the floor also had to be raised to accommodate the new console.

Builder Kegg said the organ is now equipped with castors that will allow it to be turned in any direction in order to work with various groups of singers or instrumentalists. ”It took three months to build and two weeks to install,” he said, “and it will do all you would expect in a large organ. We build and install organs all over the United States, so we feel honored to have been working with this church for the past 20 years.”

Pastor Joe Svancara will lead the Liturgy of Dedication for a new organ. He said, “Our program will not be just a display of the new console and area talent, but rather is intended to help people see how music serves us in worship. It is God showing us how to reach into ourselves and truly appreciate everything in his creation.”

Stover expressed her joy in playing and learning about the new instrument. “There are many more stops available,” she said, “which, of course, is exciting to any organist.” She will present the prelude and postlude on Sunday.

Others joining in the celebration include the Calvary Presbyterian Choir from Canton, organists Denise Matthias, Carolyn Wallace and Linda Rice and guitarists Paul Antonelli and Jimmy Fulks.

A reception will be held following the service.