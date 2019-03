The Loudonville-Perrysville board of education will hold its regular monthly meeting on Monday, April 8 at 6 p.m. in the Loudonville High School Library.







Ashland County Board of DD invites the public to attend a meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 9 to discuss the use of federal CCIP funding for the Dale Roy School. Anyone interested may come and make suggestions as to how the funds should be use.