In their first year with the district, two school counselors are working to change the way Streetsboro’s youngest students identify, address and cope with emotions.



Last month, K-2 counselor Stephanie Tutkovics and 3-5 counselor Shimaa Shendy introduced the Zones of Regulation, a color-coded system that fosters emotional control and self-regulation, to the elementary and intermediate schools.



"We all know about the tragedy in town last year. That was a catalyst for the board saying ‘Enough is enough’ and we understand that we have a financial issue pending, but if we don’t take care of the social emotional health of our students, we see devastating results," Superintendent Michael Daulbaugh said.



In Streetsboro, the zones, originally created by occupational therapist Leah Kuypers, are each associated with a character from Pixar’s "Inside Out." The green zone, characterized by Joy, is the optimal zone for learning because students are happy, calm and focused. The blue zone, characterized by Sadness, is for when students feel sad, tired, sick or bored and are moving slowly; the yellow zone, characterized by Fear, is when students feel frustrated, worried, silly or excited and lose some control; and the red zone, characterized by Anger, is when students are mad, mean or terrified, are yelling or hitting and are out of control.



"It’s OK to be in any zone, but we talk about how we can get back to the green zone," Tutkovics said. "It not only helps students but also teachers because we give them the common language. It gives the teachers strategies as well, but we want the students to be self-regulating."



Once students can identify their emotions, Tutkovics and Shendy ask them to think about how they react when they feel those emotions, and ultimately have students link their thoughts and emotions with their resulting actions, and how those actions affect other people. They also ask students to think of times when they could feel certain emotions, so that students identify their own triggers and learn to pre-empt the resulting emotions.



"So when you’re in the blue zone, and you’re tired and slow-moving and then someone comes and jumps on you because they’re in the yellow zone and feeling silly, how is that going to work? How might you react? You could say something mean because your thoughts are ‘I’m tired’ and your feelings are annoyed and that affects so your actions," Tutkovics explained.



Tutkovics and Shendy tailor their lessons to specific grade levels, with Shendy focusing more on anxiety in the third grade because of upcoming testing. Part of her lessons focus on what students can control versus what they cannot, and strategies to ease anxiety.



Because Tutkovics and Shendy are only in the classrooms periodically, they said that the success of the program is heavily dependent on teachers and any staff who are regularly in contact with students, including bus drivers and cafeteria workers.



"The classified staff sees most of these kids during their unstructured times of day, which is when most things happen. So we’re telling the bus drivers, ‘You might be the first person who smiles at them in the morning. They might have had a bad morning, or they didn’t have breakfast, or they got up late, and they’re stressed getting on your bus.’ So if you’re that first person who shows them kindness and love and understanding, then maybe that could turn them around a bit," Tutkovics said.



"We do need to bring all adult attention to the social-emotional well-being of students because if you don’t have that, you’re not going to have the academic. You can’t teach a kid who’s anxious or is always in the red zone or that has trauma in their background or toxic stress. They need to understand it," Shendy said.



According to the Collaborative for Academic, Social and Emotional Learning (CASEL), these types of lessons can have lasting and measurable effects.



A 2017 meta-analysis from CASEL, the University of Illinois at Chicago, Loyola University and the University of British Columbia that looked at 82 research studies involving 100,000 students in the U.S. and abroad found that up to 18 years later, students exposed to social-emotional learning in school continue to do better than their peers in positive social behaviors and attitudes, empathy, teamwork and academics. They have fewer conduct problems, less emotional distress and lower drug use.



A 2011 meta-analysis of 213 studies involving more than 270,000 students found that those who participated in evidence-based social emotional learning (SEL) programs showed an 11 percentile point gain in academic achievement compared to students who did not. Also, those who participated also showed improved classroom behavior, an increased ability to manage stress and depression, and better attitudes about themselves, others and school.



Another study, published in the American Journal of Public Health, found that early prosocial skills decreased the likelihood of living in or being on a waiting list for public housing, receiving public assistance, having any involvement with police before adulthood and ever spending time in a detention facility. And a 2015 study by researchers at Columbia University found that for every $1 invested in SEL programming, there is a return of $11.



Shendy and Tutkovics’ ultimate goals may not be as definable.



"Hopefully by starting with the kindergarteners, by the time they get to [Shendy] they’re actually going to understand it, know it. That’s the goal: that they’ll come in from recess and say ‘I’m in the red zone. Help me,’" Tutkovics said.



Shendy said the counselors across the district meet quarterly to discuss what is happening in each of their schools, and she hopes that the zones are extended to the upper schools and becomes a common language.



"If you don’t get this down at a young age, middle school’s going to be tough because it gets more socially complicated and it just gets tougher. So if they don’t have these techniques or coping skills or understanding of emotion or how their body reacts to certain things, then it’s just going to get worse," Shendy said. "And education doesn’t work if you don’t have that. Schools are focused on education and grades and tests, but you’re not going to get that if a kid’s not in the right state of mind."



Reporter Krista S. Kano can be reached at 330-541-9416, kkano@recordpub.com or on Twitter @KristaKanoRCedu.