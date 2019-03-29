Noble County



911/Sheriff



Wednesday, March 27



9:46 a.m., ill person at doctor’s office, Main Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



8:48 a.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



6:18 a.m., medical alarm, Frostyville Road; United Ambulance.



Tuesday, March 26



11:10 p.m., speed violation, Interstate 77. Warning issued.



10:51 p.m., equipment violation, Fairground Road. Warning issued.



10:39 p.m., equipment violation, Fairground Road. Warning issued.



10:26 p.m., unconscious male, Corwin Road; United and Belle Valley FD.



9:30 p.m., possible suicide attempt, Devolld Cemetery Lane, Caldwell; United and deputies.



8:30 p.m., theft complaint, Marietta Road.



7:34 p.m., hip injured during a fall, Fairground Street; United Ambulance.



7:17 p.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



7:14 p.m., stray dog, Interstate 77.



7:05 p.m., smoke coming from a tractor-trailer, Interstate 77; Belle Valley FD and deputies.



5:07 p.m., wanted person, Olive Street, Caldwell.



4:52 p.m., illegal drugs found outside a home, Marietta Road.



4:07 p.m., male, 50, shaking uncontrollably, Second Street, Macksburg; United Ambulance.



3:37 p.m., baby stopped breathing, Main Street, Caldwell; United and deputy.



2:18 p.m., chainsaw stolen, Pine Lake Road.



1:49 p.m., animal complaint, Belle Valley Road.



1:46 p.m., theft complaint, Mine Road.



1:12 p.m., ill person, Frostyville Road; United Ambulance.



11:26 a.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



7:22 a.m., equipment stolen, Pine Lake Road.



12:23 a.m., theft investigation, Schau Road.



Monday, March 25



11:56 p.m., male, 83, injured himself, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



9:25 p.m., wanted male arrested in Morgan County, McConnelsville.



9:09 p.m., possible heart attack, Harriettsville Road; Lower Salem EMS and United Ambulance.



7:32 p.m., difficulty breathing, Main Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



6:10 p.m., ill person, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



5:31 p.m., stray dog, Belle Valley Road.



3:22 p.m., unconscious person at the prison, McConnelsville Road; United Ambulance.



2:35 p.m., intruder alarm, Sunset Street, Caldwell.



2:23 p.m., male under the influence of drugs is trying to sell his vehicle to possibly travel to Pennsylvania to kill his former boss, Pipa Road.



2:20 p.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



1:29 p.m., theft complaint, Pumpkin Ridge Road; Ohio Department of Natural Resources.



12:35 p.m., disabled vehicle, Woodsfield Road.



12:34 p.m., stray dog outside residence, Betting Ridge Road.



9:21 a.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



7:51 a.m., delirious male lying on the ground under the porch, Mt. Ephram Pike; United and Summerfield FD.



2:06 a.m., female injured during a fall from bed, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



Sunday, March 24



9:15 p.m., suspicious pedestrian, Marietta Road.



9:07 p.m., equipment violation, Marietta Road. Warning issued.



9:02 p.m., traffic enforcement, Marietta Road.



7:37 p.m., male, 87, having difficulty breathing, West Road; United and Belle Valley FD.



7:28 p.m., disoriented male, Harriettsville Road; United and deputies.



6:27 p.m., female refusing to exit a vehicle, Sarahsville Road.



6:04 p.m., animal complaint, Marietta Road.



5:44 p.m., girl, 15, having trouble breathing, Brookton Heights Road; United and Belle Valley FD.



5:01 p.m., lift assistance for a woman, Marietta Road; United Ambulance.



3:02 p.m., female having difficulty breathing, Hohman Road; United Ambulance.



2:03 p.m., items stolen from a shop, Mitchell Road.



1:10 p.m., ill male vomiting, Wolf Run Road; United and Belle Valley FD.



8:31 a.m., unconscious male in a vehicle, Marietta Road.



8:06 a.m., female lying on the kitchen floor, Meadow Road; United and Quaker City FD.



7:47 a.m., male slumped over the steering wheel, Horn Ridge Road. Unidentified male arrested on a warrant.



1:16 a.m., possible intoxicated motorist, Fairground Road.



Saturday, March 23



11:20 p.m., knee injured during a fall, Cape Horn Road; United Ambulance.



11:09 p.m., two suspicious males in an alley, Spruce Street, Caldwell.



8:41 p.m., traffic enforcement, Route 821.



8:37 p.m., traffic enforcement, Belle Valley.



8:28 p.m., motorist drove through a yard, Marietta Road.



6:59 p.m., reckless driver, Marietta Road.



6:20 p.m., improper lane change, McConnelsville Road. Warning issued.



3:54 p.m., neighbor’s trash blowing onto caller’s yard, Bridge Street, Caldwell.



3:39 p.m., picked up wanted female arrested by South Zanesville police, Cumberland.



2:21 p.m., female fell possibly fracturing her hip, Thompson Drive; United Ambulance.



12:07 p.m., well being check for parents, Lewis Street, Caldwell.



8:53 a.m., injured deer on roadway, Sharon.



3:07 a.m., 911 hang-up call, Pine Lake Road.



Friday, March 22



11:34 p.m., assisted highway patrol, Reservoir Road.



11:10 p.m., traffic violation, Woodsfield Road.



10:42 p.m., suspicious motorists, Fairground Road.



10:40 p.m., traffic enforcement, Marietta Road.



9:47 p.m., traffic enforcement, Interstate 77.



7:21 p.m., animal complaint, John Tomcho Road.



6:35 p.m., two dogs cornered caller’s girlfriend on the porch and growled at him, Belford Street, Caldwell.



5:44 p.m., auto accident, Fulda/Frostyville roads. No injuries reported.



5 p.m., auto accident, Frostyville Road. No injuries reported.



3:43 p.m., auto accident, Lewis Street, Caldwell. No injuries reported.



2:41 p.m., breaking and entering, Marietta Road.



2:05 p.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



1:16 p.m., suspicious male, Stottsberry Road.



1:08 p.m., stop sign violation, Fairground Road. Warning issued.



12:57 p.m., unruly juvenile, Summit Avenue, Caldwell.



11:51 a.m., difficulty breathing, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



11:28 a.m., male riding a scooter in the middle of the roadway, Marietta Road.



11:27 a.m., auto accident, Marietta/McConnelsville roads. No injuries reported.



11:25 a.m., investigation follow-up, South Olive Circle, Caldwell.



8:46 a.m., ill cancer patient, Salt Run Road; United Ambulance.



8:20 a.m., marked lanes, Olive Street, Caldwell. Warning issued.



4:29 a.m., 911 hang-up call, Wargo Road.



12:56 a.m., equipment violation, Marietta Road. Warning issued.



12:46 a.m., bright lights violation, Detroit Lane. Warning issued.



12:29 a.m., equipment violation, Marietta Road.



Thursday, March 21



11:58 p.m., group of people causing a disturbance at a business, Liberty Street, Belle Valley.



11:39 p.m., furniture stolen, Spruce Street, Caldwell.



10:03 p.m., wanted male, Main Street, Sarahsville. Unable to locate.



8:48 p.m., well being check for a female, Frostyville Road.



7:30 p.m., male punched a vehicle hood causing a dent, Main Street, Summerfield.



7:15 p.m., vehicle blocking an alley, Belle Valley.



6:32 p.m., wanted person, Main Street, Sarahsville.



5:58 p.m., child riding a bicycle on the road without supervision, Chapel Drive, Cumberland.



5:28 p.m., wanted person, Road Fork Road.



4:21 p.m., wanted person, Serdy Road.



3:34 p.m., difficulty breathing, East Cross Street; United and Summerfield FD.



3:03 p.m., alarm activation, Mine Road.



1:07 p.m., chest pains, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



12:35 p.m., public service, Hoot Owl Road.



12:27 p.m., ill person, Sparrow Road; United and Senecaville FD.



11:48 a.m., Lifeline alarm, Monroe Street, Cumberland.



8:25 a.m., female labored breathing after surgery, Belford Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



4:30 a.m., male with swollen legs, Sarahsville Road.



12:38 a.m., vehicle struck a deer, Interstate 77; Ohio Highway Patrol. No injuries reported.



Wednesday, March 20



11:59 p.m., obstructed plates, Hunkadora Road. Warning issued.



9:19 p.m., cows are out, Salt Run Road.



7:53 p.m., hit-skip accident, Marietta Road.



7:14 p.m., unresponsive female, Jefferson Street, Dexter City; United and deputies.



7:06 p.m., suspicious person, Fairground Road.



7:03 p.m., traffic enforcement, Marietta Road.



6:42 p.m., male violated a protection order, Fairground Road.



5:45 p.m., brush fire out of control, Thorny Hill Road; Belle Valley FD.



5:22 p.m., brush fire, Bean Ridge Road; Summerfield FD.



3:58 p.m., traffic enforcement, Woodsfield Road.



3:12 p.m., injured person at the prison, McConnelsville Road.



2:36 p.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



12:54 p.m., assisted lost motorist, Fairground Road.



11:33 a.m., illegal dumping, Gorby Run Road.