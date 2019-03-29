March 30, 2019



Saturday



GUERNSEY



Calix Society, 6:15 to 7:15 p.m., at St. Benedicts Church, 701 Gomber Ave. in the conference room in the basement. Outside entrance on Gomber. This is an openly Christian 12 Step program for those suffering from addictions of any kind and well as those affected by their disease.



Breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., Buffalo VFW. Open to the public.



Narcotics Anonymous (Therapeutic Value Group), 2 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 1101 Steubenville Ave., Cambridge.



Saturday night bingo, doors open, 4 p.m.; kitchen opens at 5 p.m.; and bingo begins at 6:30 p.m., Liberty Community Volunteer Fire Department. Paper cards are available.



Dagorhir practice, 2 p.m., Cambridge City Park (use Eighth Street entrance).



March 31, 2019



Sunday



GUERNSEY



Alcoholics Anonymous, 2 p.m., former Lincoln School, located at the north end of north Fourth Street, Cambridge. This is a general discussion meeting.



Alcoholics Anonymous (beginner's class), 6:30 p.m., Stop Nine Church of Christ, Byesville.



Heroin Anonymous, 7 p.m., Unity Presbyterian Church, Cambridge.



Byesville VFW Post 3760, 3 p.m., Post Home. For information, call Quartermaster John Fenwick, 740-685-6033.



Big Johns Sportsman's Club, 1 p.m., Pippa Road, near Walhonding. High shoots to follow the meeting. For information, call 740-680-0496.



MUSKINGUM



Celebrate Recovery, 6 to 8 p.m., New Concord United Methodist Church. Celebrate Recovery is a Christ centered program that helps with hurts, hang-ups or habits. For information, call 740-826-4617.



Al-Anon, 8 p.m., St. James Episcopal Church, 155 N. Sixth St., Zanesville. Al-Anon family groups are a fellowship of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share their experience, strength and hope in order to solve common problems.