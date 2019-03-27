The Barnesville Exempted Village Board of Education adopted the Inter-District Open Enrollment guidelines for the 2019-2020 school year, at its meeting March 19.



The board also accepted the resignations of Sean McCrate, assistant boys’ track coach; Jamie Carpenter, head girls’ basketball coach; Justin Little, assistant girls’ basketball coach; Melissa Dodd, assistant volleyball coach; and Charles Sapp, custodian, effective March 19.



The board approved the 2019 After-Prom to take place on Saturday, April 27 at Barnesville High School. All supervised activities have been planned and organized by the Barnesville Mother’s Club.



The board also approved:



* Volunteers Nathan Smith and Sheila McFarland, both volunteer assistant track coaches.



* The 2019-2020 school calendar.



* The iBelieve Summer Workshop at Muskingum University on June 16 through June 20.



* The following medical health professionals for the 2018-2019 school year: Kathy Blon, Elaine Craker, Brandie Lake, Amy West, Joni Carpenter, Tia Detling, and Sara Moore.



* Hiring Chris Hendershot, substitute custodian.



The board also recognized student Hannah Leach, the 2019 Belmont County Spelling Bee champion.