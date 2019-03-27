John "Jack" R. Lynn, 77, of Barnesville, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at his home. He was born on May 19, 1941, in Bethesda, to the late Raymond and Carrie Lenore (Carpenter) Lynn.



Jack is a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of the American Legion Post 168. He was a graduate of Barnesville High School and Belmont University as well as attended Ohio University and several trade schools. He worked many jobs in and around the coal industry but his favorite job was being a school bus driver. Jack was a member of First Families of Ohio, First Families of Jefferson, Harrison, Belmont, Guernsey and Noble Counties. He was a member of the Shamrock Ruritan, Belmont Grange, Barnesville Booster Club, Watt Center and BCCOGS. Jack loved spending time with his grandkids, camping, traveling, mowing his grass, and history and museums. He will be missed by his beloved pugs, Kiko and K.C.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings: Ralph J. (Dorothy Pulley) Lynn, Wayne R. (Myrtle Schmitt) Lynn, Walter T. (Eleanor Workman) Lynn and Elizabeth E. (Myron) Gibbons; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.



Jack is survived by his loving wife, Rebecca Jean (Disler) Lynn; step-children: Elaine K. (Darrin) Spano of Flushing, Theresa J. Riley of Barnesville and Diann S. (John) Jordan of Kenton; six grandchildren: Robert A. Spano, Mariah A. Riley, Megan L. Riley, Chase M. Riley, John Thomas Jordan and Jenna M. Jordan; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.



Funeral services were Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the Campbell-Plumly-Milburn Funeral Home, 319 N. Chestnut St., Barnesville, with Pastor Jean Cooper officiating. Burial followed in Ebenezer Cemetery, Bethesda. Military honors were conducted at Ebenezer Cemetery by the Belmont County Veteran's Association.



Memorial contributions may be made in Jack's name to the Barnesville Area Education Foundation, Barnesville Booster Club or the Belmont County Genealogy Society.