ST. CLAIRSVILLE — East Richland Christian Schools will be performing the play "The Importance of Being Earnest" by playwright and author Oscar Wilde. The story engages themes such as marriage, class, social expectations, and the lifestyles of the upper class. The play focuses on two men, Algernon and Jack, who are both leading double lives. Algernon and Jack are both members of the upper class and are therefore under social pressure to act a certain way in public. In order to escape this pressure from time to time, each has created another identity in another community. Things become complicated when both Jack and Algernon fall in love; Jack with Algernon's cousin, Gwendolen, and Algernon with Jack's ward, Cecily. Gwendolen believes Jack is named Ernest, and Cecily believes Algernon is named Ernest. Predictably, hilarity ensues.



Cast as Ernest is junior Samuel Yourko from Tippecanoe, while Algernon is being played by jun-ior Jed Sirca of Bethesda. Junior Kylie Hamm of Wheeling, plays Gwendolen and Cecily is portrayed by junior Emily Prosser from St. Clairsville. Gwendolen’s mother, Lady Bracknell is performed by Joy Berka of Tiltonsville. The role of the governess, Miss Prism, is played by Chloe Sirca from Bethesda and the rector, Dr. Chasuble, by Nathan Bell of St. Clairsville. Algernon’s housekeeper, Lane, is Sophie Talamonti from Holloway, while Ben Connor from St. Clairsville, portrays Jack’s butler, Merriman. Titus Connor, also of St. Clairsville, is Algernon’s footman and Hannah Scott of St.Clairsville is Jack’s maid.



The play is being produced by East Richland’s Drama classes and is being directed by Drama teacher Mrs. Linda Yourko. Dates and times of the production are Thursday, March 28 and Friday, March 29 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 30 at 1 p.m. Admission is $3 for children/students and $5 for adults. The performance will be held at East Richland Evangelical Friends Church.



East Richland Christian Schools offers Pre-K through twelfth grade classes. For information on either the production or the school, call the main school office at 740-659-2005 or the high school office at 740-695-2279.