LOUDONVILLE — The third educational program offered by the Redbird Resilient anti-drug organization in Loudonville will be held on Tuesday, April 2 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Loudonville Public Library lower level.



Theme of the session is "Stop Enabling, Start Communicating," and centers on answering questions and concerns for anyone who loves someone with an addiction. "Goal is to learn about communicating effectively," said Emma Kulbis, clinical director of the Ashland County Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse, who will be leading the session.



General outline of topics to be covered are the differences between helping and enabling an addict, a demonstration and role play skills on communicating with an addict, educational information on Narcan, open time when interested people can meet with each other on helping a loved one, a review of community resources supporting addicts and the victims of addiction, and finally, a review of the coping skills people require when they worked with a loved one who is addicted.



Lessons offered are of hope and love — love the addict; hate the addiction.



All interested people are invited to participate in the session. Snacks will be served starting at 6 p.m., and participants are urged to come early.