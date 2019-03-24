Kaiden Michael Lee David Yon is the newborn son of David Shephard and Hannah Yon of Kent. He arrived March 7 at University Hospitals Portage Medical Center in Ravenna, weighing 8 pounds, 13 ounces.



Older sisters are Ny’Riah Shephard, 10, A’niylah Shephard, 5, and Loyalty Bailes, 2, and big brothers are Ky’Rin Justice, 6, and David Shephard III, 1.



Grandparents are Patricia Yon of Kent, and Crystal Singleton and David Shephard Jr., both of Akron.



The baby’s great-grandparents are Dave Yon and Betty Yon, both of Garrettsville, and Barbara Skipper of Akron.