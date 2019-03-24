Members of the Portage County Gardeners will host their annual rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 12 and 13 at the Gardeners’ Center, 5154 S. Prospect St., Ravenna.



There will be clothes, household items, kitchen ware, home décor, books and magazines, bedding, garden items, crafts, and more available for purchase. Home baked cookies by Becky Kuchenbecker will also be available for purchase.



All sales are final so those attending should check electrical items and parts and pieces before they exit. Non-club members who wish to donate usable items, should call Caroline Haney at 330-325-7534.