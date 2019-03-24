The Brimfield Lions Club has been busy right from the start of 2019. They have inducted new members, honored current members for their years of service and worked with Field Middle School students for the Lions Peace Poster challenge.



New members of the Brimfield Lions Club are Tina Baroni, Lexi Baroni, Gail Krughbaum and Denny Linton. Bill and Bev Cook were recognized for 10 years of service, along with Lori Dent, who was honored for 15 years of service.



Each year, Lions International sponsors a world-wise peace poster challenge. The Brimfield Lions Club worked with Field Middle School to encourage sixth- and seventh-graders to participate in making a poster. The theme was Kindness Matters.



Entries were displayed and voted on at the middle school during the Candidates Night Event. The winning poster was then sent to the Lions District 13 OH (Willoughby to Calcutta) to be judged among the other district finalists.



This year, the Lions Peace Poster State Competition winner for the Northeast Ohio District (13 OH4) was Field Middle School student AnnaLisa McHenry. AnnaLisa’s poster was on display at the Lions Convention held March 15 through 17 at the Canton Grand Hotel.



The Brimfield Lions continue to grow to serve their community and help others. Anyone interested in getting involved and giving back to their community may join them at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Faith United Methodist Church, 1235 Tallmadge Road, Brimfield.