Church to offer spring cleaning



The First Baptist Church of Barnesville Mission Team will be collecting household items, clothing, shoes, and purses (no televisions) on March 22 and 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. at 94 Shady Lane. All donations will be given to the Salvation Army in Bellaire to benefit the homeless shelter. Stained and torn clothing, as well as, books will also be accepted as those items can be recycled.



Class meeting set



The class of 1959 will have this month's meeting on March 22 at 10 a.m. at Annie K's.



Gospel meetings planned



The West Main Street Church of Christ in Barnesville will have a gospel meetings on March 24-29. The speaker will be Don Wright from Akron.



OPERS retirees to meet



The Belmont County Chapter 79 of the Public Employee Retirees, Inc., bi-monthly meeting will be on Wednesday, March 20 at 10:30 a.m. at the Belmont County Senior Service Center, 67650 Oakview Drive, St. Clairsville. BCSSC is on SR 40 across from Ohio University-Eastern. All OPERS retirees are invited to attend our meeting and to become a member of PERI, Inc. and the Belmont County PERI Chapter. Call 740-449-2280 with questions.



Church to have missions fundraiser



On Sunday, April 14 from Noon to 6 p.m., the First Baptist Church in Barnesville will have a soup, salad, and sandwich fundraiser. The menu will include grilled cheese, hot dogs, hot chicken sandwich, chili, chicken noodle soup, dessert, and drink. Eat-in and delivery will be available. Call 740-425-2231 for in-town delivery. All proceeds will benefit local and out of town missions.



‘Citizen of the Year’ nominations sought



The Barnesville Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting "Citizen of the Year" nominations. The winner will be announced at the Chamber of Commerce Spring Banquet on Thursday, April 25. Write a letter explaining why you feel your nominee should be selected as "Citizen of the Year." Send to: Barnesville Chamber of Commerce, 130 W. Main St., Barnesville, OH 43713; or email to: back@barnesvilleohiochamber.com. Nominations must be postmarked by April 1.



‘Celebrate Women 2019’ set



Ohio University Eastern will host "Celebrate Women 2019," featuring a keynote address by Jessica Lynch, U.S. Army veteran and POW who served in the 2003 invasion of Iraq, on March 21. Sponsored by EQT, the event is free and open to the public. However, seating is limited. In addition, Ms. Lynch will be on hand afterwards for a book signing. RSVP today to reserve your spot and also be first-in-line for the book signing. Numbers will be assigned on a first come-first-serve basis.



Chamber of Commerce meetings



The following is a list of 2019 Barnesville Area Chamber of Commerce meetings: April 10 at noon, Woodsfield Savings (host) at the Youth Center, 130 W. Church St.; May 8 at 7:30 a.m. at Barnesville Hospital, 639 W. Main St.; June 12 at noon, Sleep Inn & Suites, 41371 Reco Drive, Belmont; July 10 at noon, Hartley Marshall/Barrel House/Rescare, 137 E. Main St.; Aug. 14 at noon, Ohio Hills Health Services (host) at New Life Center, 219 W. Church St.; Sept. 11 at noon, Sulek & Dutton - Pike 40 (host), at Youth Center, 130 W. Church St.; Oct. 9 at noon, Harvey Goodman (host) at New Life Center, 219 W. Church St.; Nov. 13 at noon at Astoria Place, 400 Carrie Ave.; and Dec. 13 at 11:30 a.m. at Emerald Pointe, 100 Michelli St.



Coal meetings set



The Harrison Coal & Reclamation Historical Park meets the first Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. Meetings take place at the Harrison County Visitors Center 143 S. Main St., Cadiz.



Mining equipment show set



The 16th annual Old Construction & Mining Equipment Show will take place Sept. 7-8 on Ohio 519 between US 22 and New Athens. Visit www.Facebook.com/ocmes for information.



Blue Star Banner available



The Blue Star Banner is available to any Barnesville area family of a serviceman or servicewoman serving in any branch of the military, including the National Guard (active or reserve). A banner will be dedicated to the family and then placed in their window for the service member. For information or to have a ceremony, call 740-238-2137.



Coin club meets



The Barnesville Coin Club meets the third Sunday of every month, except December. The meetings are opo the public and are located at 229 E. Main St., Barnesville.