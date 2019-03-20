James "Jim" W. Brown, 75, of Barnesville, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at his home following a long hard-fought battle with cancer. He was born on Feb. 10, 1944, in Barnesville to the late Orlena Byrd (Kline) Brown.



Jim was a 1962 graduate of Barnesville and worked as a craneman for Ormet. He had a great love of music, dancing, golfing, bowling, poker, and spending time with his family. He was a kind, decent man.



In addition to his mother, he is preceded in death by a brother, Clarence William Brown; and a sister, Nancy Fisher.



Jim is survived by the love of his life, Mary Susan Curtis of Barnesville; two children, Timothy Ray (Heidi) Brown of Bethesda and Krista (Jason) Barrett of Fort Hood, Texas; two grandchildren, Tristan Kyle Barrett and Nathan Ray Brown; a brother, Jack Curtis Brown of Jerusalem; and several nieces & nephews.



At a later date, a Celebration of Life will be held. Arrangements are entrusted to Campbell-Plumly-Milburn Funeral Home, 319 N. Chestnut St., Barnesville.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Guernsey, 9711 East Pike Road, Cambridge, OH 43725.