Marialis (Mari) Kwak, daughter of Seung and Ellen Kick of Pennington, N.J., and granddaughter of Steve and Kay Kick of Loudonville, won the New Jersey High School State Diving Championship March 1.



Kwak, just a sophomore, edged defending state champion Jackie Swick of Montgomery, N.J., to win the title, coming back to win after trailing Swick, a junior, the entire competition.



According to newspaper accounts of the competition, Kwak attempted a very difficult inward double somersault tuck to overcome Swick’s 12.95-point lead on the final dive of the competition. She won the title, with all points coming on judge’s ratings for the quality and difficulty of dives performed, 510.05 points to Swick’s 483.80.



"That’s my highest degree of difficulty dive, and I hit it really well," Kwak told the New Jersey Times. She was diving for Hopewell High School.



Kwak said she was really worried earlier in the competition, as defending champion Swick gradually built a hefty lead, but then Kwak, whose mother, Ellen, is a Loudonville High School graduate, gradually started closing Swick’s advantage, overwhelming it on the last dive.



Her grandparents traveled from Ohio to watch her win the state title.



"This is bittersweet for me," her grandpa Steve noted. "I coached basketball for 29 years in Ohio and never won a state title, and my granddaughter wins one when she’s only a sophomore."