Ken Kuruc, formerly of Medina, has been serving in a new position, as pastoral minister at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Loudonville, for the past two years.



Educated as a chemist, Kuruc has long pondered ministerial service, and actually went to seminary with the objective of becoming a priest in the early 1980s before determining "that the priesthood was not for me," he said in a recent interview at he and wife Suzanne’s rural Perrysville home.



"I have been fully involved with the work of the church my entire lifetime," Kuruc said. "When we moved to Medina in 2005, I became more fully involved and returned to seminary to take classes, eventually earning a Masters in Theology degree in 2013 from St. Mary’s Seminary in Cleveland. In January of 2016 I was certified as a lay ecclesiastical minister which, in laymen’s terms, means I have had all the training needed to do any work that needs to be done in a parish. My intention was to do more work in our church in Medina, but then I was presented with the opportunity of working in a smaller church.



"In comparison, my Medina Church had 2,000 families involved, while a church like Loudonville’s has 190 families," Kuruc explained. "In a large church there is an entire network of associates and volunteers available to support the work of the priest, while in a smaller parish, sometimes only the priest is there to do the work. Someone with my training could help a local priest out a great deal in a smaller church. When I learned of this opportunity, I contacted every smaller church in Medina, Wayne and Ashland County about my availability to serve as a pastoral minister. I got one response, from Father Vincent Hawk at St. Peter’s Church in Loudonville."



That was two years ago. In the time since, Kuruc has worked to support Hawk in whatever ways he can.



"First off, I have found Father Vince a wonderful guy to work with. What has become my biggest job is conducting a Scripture Reflections class every Thursday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at St. Peter’s. This class is open to everyone, not just Catholics. I also work with our lectors, our eucharistic ministers, and anyone else involved in our worship program. I assist with our masses on Saturdays and Sundays, making sure everything is in order. And I do some adult reflection projects, including showing videos and conducting subsequent discussions. My primary role is to help people grow in their faith, along with helping them when they have issues."



A big upcoming project for Kuruc is leading a parish mission the end of March, where a lay evangelist from South Carolina will bring the message "Blessed, Broken, and Shared." "It will be a universal message, and I am very excited about it," he said.



Kuruc grew up in Garfield Heights, on the southeast side of Cleveland, and attended Cleveland Central Catholic High School, graduating in 1975. He then earned a degree in chemistry from John Carroll University in 1979, and landed a job as a chemist with Sohio (now BP) in Warrensville Heights. He worked there for three years before starting classes at St. Mary’s Seminary in Cleveland, finally deciding, three years later, that that was not the direction he wanted to take.



So, he went back to regular work, landing a job as an applications engineer in Oxford, Pennsylvania, in southwest Pennsylvania, close to the Delaware state line. There, while attending a Catholic church in Wilmington, Del., he met his future wife, Suzanne, who lived in nearby Claymont, Del. He early on learned that at one time Suzanne worked for former Vice President Joe Biden, also from Claymont.



They were married in 1989, and have two grown daughters, Stephanie, 28, who is now an engineer working in Troy, and Anne, 27, an architect in Cleveland.



From Oxford the Kurucs moved to jobs in Erie, Pa., Columbus, and finally with HACH, a Colorado based firm involved in developing water quality services all over the world. His position involves developing power systems for water services, and requires travel all over the country, and more. He has been with HACH since April of 1995.



The HACH job and its travel entails about 50 hours a week of commitment for Kuruc, who then works his job with the church on Thursday evenings and the weekends. "I love it here," he said. "This is what I want to do."



Wife Suzanne added, enthusiastically, "we really love Loudonville. Life is less stressful here."



The Kurucs purchased a home northeast of Perrysville last summer, and are in the process of remodeling it. When they are not working, they enjoy going on cruises, in fact just returning from one earlier this month. They also are planning a wedding for their older daughter this summer.