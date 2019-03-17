Shalyn Simms became the bride of Michael Martin on Oct. 7, 2018. The outdoor wedding was held on a tiered patio in front of the lake at Silver Springs Park, Heritage Barn, in Stow. The Rev. Ron Simms was the officiant.



The parents of the bride are the Rev. Ron and Eva Simms of Charlestown. The groom is the son of Mrs. Earl (Deanna) Morrow of Ravenna and the late Jerry Martin.



The bride was escorted by her father and Brannon Simms, her brother. Michael Martin, brother of the groom, provided music for the ceremony, which followed a "Beauty and the Beast" theme with colors of merlot, burnt orange and black.



The bride was attired in a ruffled satin, strapless and bustled ballgown with a corset bodice and sweetheart neckline, crafted by the bride and Cassandra King. The chapel train was embellished with seed pearls and swarovski crystals and her fingertip veil was made of Italian tulle with seed pearl edging. She carried a bouquet of roses and sunflowers of various colors with mini pumpkins, acorns and beads.



Maid of honor was Dani Martin of Ravenna, the groom’s sister. Also attending the bride were Elizabeth Hillier of Canton and Sammie Stickle of Ravenna.



Serving as his brother’s best man was Michael Martin of Ravenna.



Groomsmen were the bride’s brother, Brannon Simms of Charlestown, and the groom’s uncle, Johnny Steedley of Akron.



Special guests in attendance were the bride’s grandmother, Mary Lou Priest of Ravenna, the bride’s uncle and aunt, Ken and Donna Simms of Franklin, N.J., and the bride’s aunt, Becky Simms of Clarksburg, W.Va.



The new Mrs. Martin is a 2016 graduate of Southeast High School and attended Maplewood Career Center in Ravenna. She attended Kent State University and is employed with Sally Beauty Supply in Kent.



Her husband is a 2015 graduate of Waterloo High School and also attended Maplewood Career Center. He is employed with Ravenna Auto Body.



Following a wedding trip to Tennessee, the couple are at home in Ravenna.

