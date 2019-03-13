Girl Scout Troop 51008 is a group of fourth graders that has moved up to juniors this year. They have been very busy brainstorming ideas about pursuing their bronze award within the next year. In the Fall, they participated in the nut sale, collected items for Hospice donations and participated in a cancer benefit for our beloved co-leader, Adrienne Burkhart.



They visited and toured the Belmont County Victorian Mansion Museum while it was decorated in its Christmas splendor. The girls enjoyed learning about what it would have been like to grow up in that house. They have also been active in the Barnesville Library’s Fun Food Rocks class which allows the girls to learn simple recipes to share with families.



They are looking ahead to Spring for a troop outing and exploring more options for our Bronze Award.



Troop leaders are Brandi Little and Adrienne Burkhart.