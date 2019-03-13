Last May, Girl Scout Troop 33069 reconvened after being inactive for a few years. Members of the troop are students from Barnesville High School and one from Union Local High School.



During the past year, the girls were able to be involved in several activities that were community service oriented. The activities included serving at the BHS Alumni Banquet, helping at the OHHS health fair in Quaker City, assisting the American Legion Post 168 distribute candy during the Pumpkin Festival parade, volunteering at Storybook Park, and sponsoring the Team Up to Fight Hunger for St. Vincent. Recently, the troop enjoyed an outing to a Wheeling Nailers hockey game.



The troop participated in both council sponsored fundraisers, as well as hosted Breakfast with Santa and coordinated the Valentine’s Day Scented Roses Sale. Members include Elsa Bretz, Sydney Carpenter, Grace Detling, Abby Moore, Kaitlyn Roe, Olivia Starr, Rylee Stephens, Alana Trigg, Emma Wharton, Morgan Winters, and Leader Julie Starr. The troop is thankful for the use of the First United Methodist Church and appreciate the support of their families and the entire community.