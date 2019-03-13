Anthony "Tony" G. Poulton, 86, of Quaker City, died Tuesday (March 5, 2019) at Genesis Hospital, Zanesville.



He was born May 26, 1932, in Temperanceville, son of the late Charles J. Poulton and Ethel B. (McDaniels) Poulton.



Mr. Poulton retired after thirty-five years with Operating Engineers as an underground boring specialist. He was a member of Local 18 Operating Engineers.



He was a life member of Batesville American Legion 578, a life member of Barnesville VFW Post 2792, and a life member of the DAV. He attended Somerton High School.



Mr. Poulton was a U.S. Navy veteran, having served during the Korean War.



He like to read, work outside, and watch Westerns. He also enjoyed spending time with his two dogs, Daisey and Maggie.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Peggy Sue Hamilton; a grandson, Christopher Kit McManaway; five sisters; and two brothers.



He is survived by his wife, Marianne (Crager) Poulton, whom he married April 29, 1955; two sons, Tim (Lisa) Poulton of Senecaville and Jerry (Susan) Poulton of Norman, Ind.; a daughter, Joann (Cliff) Thorngate of Quaker City; four grandchildren, Taylor Poulton, Claire Poulton, Tony Thorngate, and Chad Thorngate; and two great-grandchildren.



Visitation was Thursday (March 7, 2019) at Thorn-Black Funeral Home, Quaker City, where a vigil service was held. Additional visitation took place Friday (March 8, 2019) at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.



Mass of Christian burial was celebrated Friday (March 8, 2019) at 11 a.m. at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Temperanceville. Burial was in St. Mary’s Catholic Church Cemetery, Temperanceville, with military honors conducted by the Guernsey County Veterans Council.



