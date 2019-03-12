SOUTHEAST DISTRICT — John R. Lea Middle School students (l. to r.) Noah Cerniglia, Mark Yoder, Anna Lauffenburger, Clara Sundberg, Jaiden Barnes and Kimberley Ribeiro will be helping to conduct a vendor fair on Saturday, March 16, in the middle school gym from 10:00 am - 2:00 pm. Admission will be a school supply such as pencils, pens, markers, ear buds, highlighters, etc. There will be a light menu in the concession stand. There will be 40 vendors, a 50/50 drawing, and a grand prize drawing. Donation of a school supply will enter you in the grand prize drawing. There will be many raffle items as well. Proceeds from this event will be used to upgrade classroom resources and supplies.