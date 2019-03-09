At the recent spaghetti dinner at the Immaculate Conception Parish Hall, family and friends gathered to celebrate Joe and Joan Daniels’ February birthdays. Joe turned 85 on Feb. 15 and Joan turned 86 on Feb. 22.



In attendance at the dinner were Joe and Joan Daniels, Dave Daniels, Patty Daniels, Doug and Holly Taylor, Vivian Spence, Elizabeth Armentrout and Sandy Brode.



Joe presented Joan with beautiful red roses for the occasion.



———



Brian Rhinehart makes frequent trips to the National Archives in Washington, D.C., to do genealogy research. Most of what he does involves Civil War soldiers. There is a lot of information about these soldiers that isn’t online and you can only get this information in person. If someone has Civil War ancestors, contact him and you will see what is there for you.



Brian also does family history genealogy research. Contact him at www.RhinehartRoots.com or Facebook.com/Rhinehart Roots.



———



Chris McVay spent fall semester 2018 teaching in Kent State’s Florence, Italy Program. The university covered transportation and an allowance for living expenses, which didn’t quite cover four months rent in that lovely but rather expensive tourist town. It was nevertheless a wonderful experience. KSU has a beautiful building there, a former palace in the heart of the city, where she taught one Honors class of 13 American students that met twice a week, and the rest of the time was hers!



Chris loves history and spent much of her time visiting both famous and lesser-known sites. She lived on an old, narrow, two-block street (Via del Porcellana) where Renaissance artist Botticelli was born (around 1444) and lived for much of his life; and it was just a few blocks to the Ponte Vecchio, the famous medieval bridge over the Arno River that used to house several small butcher shops, replaced today by jewelry shops. She loved her neighborhood, which had many great little multi-ethnic eateries and several small, but very interesting, old churches.



Most buildings in Florence are really old and have no elevators, so she got some exercise climbing the steps to her fourth-floor apartment (not to mention walking everywhere she went).



Also, Italians evidently think air-conditioning is unhealthy, so most buildings, including hers, were pretty warm during her first several weeks there. However, she very much enjoyed the fact that she could keep her windows open most of her four months there and listen to the bustle from the street, which occasionally included Italian men singing at the top of their voices.



If you are planning a trip to Florence, Chris recommends a visit to the relatively unknown Palazzo Davanzati, a stunning medieval mansion built between 1333 and 1349, which was not open to the public until 2009, but has some fascinating artifacts that you won't see anywhere else.



She also recommends going to Chiesa (chapel) di San Spirito to see the very unique wooden crucifix carved by the 18-year-old Michelangelo when he was an art apprentice there in 1493. And when you want a really good Italian meal, be sure to make reservations at Trattoria Sostanza (right across the street from Chris’ apartment); it’s a little pricey, but worth it. Check out the online reviews of their butter chicken, which really is to die for.



Chris’ family lived in Ravenna for many years and her sister, Nancy, was in my graduating class at Ravenna High School.



———



What joy when four generations gathered together for the first time! Celebrating the birth of her first great-grandchild, Diane Plough visited Andrea and Christopher Beck in sunny Winter Garden, Fla. Liam Afonso Beck Silva, first child of Diane’s granddaughter, Julia and Luis Silva, was born in Lisbon, Portugal, during the evening hours of Aug. 10, 2018, and he weighed in at 4.3 kg and measured 51 cm long.



All throughout their time in Florida, Liam was loved on by so many including his aunts, Kayla and Lauren, and his uncles, Evan and Brian. The family spent their time adoring the smiling, cooing, precious new addition and Diane is very much looking forward to the family visiting Ohio in the very near future.



———



Call Angie Reedy at 330-297-7228 with your Ravenna news.