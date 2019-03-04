Springfield Township police officers were dispatched to a heavily wooded area behind 2225 Lee Road around noon on March 3 where they discovered the body of a deceased man, who was later identified as Lars Bias, 42, of Akron, on a trail in the woods.

Bias was last seen on Feb. 7 at Cougarz Sports Bar in Coventry Township. His cause of death is pending autopsy and toxicology results, but police noted there were no noticeable signs of foul play when Bias' body was discovered.

Police learned of the body after receiving a call from a man walking his dog on the trail who saw Bias' body. The man contacted police, who notified detectives and the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office.

Anybody with information that may be useful to investigators is encouraged to contact the Springfield Township Police Detective Bureau at 330-734-4106.