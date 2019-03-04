JACKSON TWP. During the regular meeting on Feb. 26, The Jackson Local Schools Board of Education heard from Superintendent Christopher DiLoreto, who reported the district was awarded the Auditor of State Award.

DiLoreto said this was the seventh consecutive year the district has received the award.

“I want to thank Linda Paris and her staff and congratulate them on earning the award,” DiLoreto said.

OTHER ACTIONS:

- Approved 507 graduates for the 7 p.m., May 30 graduation at Faith Family Church.

- Approved eight field trips all for athletic competitions and all at no cost to the board including five trips for the tennis teams, two for the baseball team and one for wrestling.

- Approved the Jackson High School and the Jackson Memorial Middle School Programs of Study for the 2019-20 school year. The Programs of Study are used a guidebook for curriculum by the teachers.

- Heard from Jim Camp president of the Jackson Local Schools Foundation that this year’s Polar Bear Plunge raised more than $60,000 for the Foundation and 24 other local charities. The event was held this year on Feb. 9 at Lake Cable and is scheduled next year for Feb. 8 at Lake Cable.

- Went into executive session to consider employment and security issues with no action taken

UP NEXT: Meets 5 p.m. on March 19 at Jackson High School