JACKSON TWP. Police said they found money and drugs when they stopped a vehicle late Sunday for a registration violation.

Lakim A. Woody, 18, of 200 Ingram St. SW, Canton, faces two counts of felony drug trafficking, according to Stark County Jail records.

Jackson police stopped a vehicle driven by Woody in the 4400 block of Everhard Road NW shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday, according to jail records. Officers said they found small packages with marijuana and hashish oil in the vehicle, along with a scale that had marijuana residue and $2,274 in cash.