Coleman Adult Day Services held its annual Valentine’s Day celebration with the crowning of three sets of King and Queens. Named as the 90-year-plus Senior King and Queen were Paul Swank and Pearl Gardener. Senior King and Queen are Louis Williams and Dorella Stiffler.



Coleman also has a program called Totally Be You that goes into the community on outings during the month. Totally Be You Queen and King are Sarah McKinney and Joey Cipriano. Disc jockey for the dance was a participant in the Totally Be You program, Chris Jones.



Students from Bryant and Stratton visit weekly to train at Coleman and took time to dance with the clients.



For more information on Coleman Adult Day programs and how it can help, call for a free visit at 330-296-3214 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. or stop in at 6695 N. Chestnut St. in Ravenna.

