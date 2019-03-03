Jackson, Hoover and McKinley also place in the Top 10.

CANTON Perry High School's speech and debate team held on to the state championship as it took top honors for the second consecutive year at the annual Ohio Speech and Debate Association tournament.

In winning the competition, Perry High amassed 85.5 points. The second-place finisher, Hawken High School, a Cleveland-area private school, scored 78 points.

Other area schools that had teams finish within the top 10 were Jackson High School (third place), North Canton Hoover High School (sixth place) and Canton McKinley High School (seventh place). Other area schools that entered teams were GlenOak, Louisville, St. Thomas Aquinas, Canton South, Central Catholic, Carrollton, Fairless, Lake and Tuscarawas Valley high schools.

"There were 92 schools present," said Kathey Patron, head speech and debate coach at Perry High School. "Over 1,100 were competing in the competition. We had the highest number of qualifiers in the state."

Competition was Friday and Saturday.

The speech and debate competition is divided into 13 categories. Stark County schools had first-place winners in four categories. The team of Isaac Abrego and Nick Loew (Perry High) won the two-person policy debate, James Condo (Perry High) won the international extemporaneous speaking event, Leah Moore (Perry High) took first place in the United State extemporaneous speaking competition and Joe Jocas (Hoover High School) won the state title in the original oratory event.

Jackson Local School District was host venue for the state speech and debate competition. Next year, the competition will be in Wooster.

"Perry is definitely one of the dominating programs in the state of Ohio," said Missy Stertzbach, speech and debate coach at Hoover High School. "Kathey Patron has built a program that serves all types of students in her (school) district. One of the challenges of working with speech and debate teams, or high school students in general, is you are dealing with a transient group."

Stertzbach also is chairwoman of the Canton District of the Ohio Speech and Debate Association. The state is divided into seven districts.

Other local students who placed high in the competition include Sarah Dubinsky (McKinley High) and Graceyn Dowd (St. Thomas Aquinas High), second and third place, respectively, in dramatic interpretation; Simon Bailey (Perry High) and Pete Jordanides (Jackson High), second and fourth place, respectively, in informative speaking; Alex Massa (Hoover High) and Mark Abboud (Jackson High), third and fourth place, respectively, in international extemporaneous speaking.

Drake Spina (Tuscarawas Valley High) and Max Schroeter (Hoover High), second and fifth place, respectively, in humorous interpretation; team of Reid Kennedy and Maya Polen (Perry High) and the team of Evan Leckie-Ewing and Graham Leckie-Ewing (Hoover High), fifth and seventh place, respectively, in duo interpretation; Averi Allison (McKinley High) and Jordan Vinson (Perry High), third and sixth place, respectively, in original oratory.

Tehilah Caviness and Joshua Reddick (both McKinley High), Savannah Okray (Hoover High) and Micah Morris (Perry High), third, fifth, sixth and seventh place, respectively, in program oral interpretation; Chad Brechbuhler (GlenOak High) and Ben Gregory (Jackson High), third and fourth place, respectively, in United State extemporaneous speaking.

Eslin Hiller (McKinely High) and Sadie Owens (Canton South High), both finalists in Congressional debate; team of Michael Discenza and Colin Scanlon (Jackson High) and team of Lukas Livengood and Anaikit Gadi (Jackson High), semifinalists in two person debate; Robert Duncan (Louisville High) and Nick Forchione (Perry High), semifinalists in Lincoln Douglas debate, and Shaan Parihk and Haranath Medapuram (both Jackson High), semifinalists in public forum debate.

