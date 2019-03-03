New initiative looks for insights on opioid epidemic.

State agencies are mining their data collections for better insights into why people end up misusing opioids and how best to prevent that outcome.

The initiative, called a data lake, pools information on health, prescription drugs, criminal justice and social services in a way that’s never been done before in the state.

“We’re spending in excess of $1 billion trying to fight the opioid problem and you want to target it, you want to be effective, you want to know what’s working and you want to emphasize what’s working,” said Rick Hodges, director of The Ohio Alliance for Innovation in Population Health, a joint venture of Ohio University’s College of Health Sciences and Professions and the University of Toledo.

In 2017, 4,854 Ohioans died of unintentional drug overdoses, marking an increase in the death toll for the eighth year in a row, according to the Ohio Department of Health. More than 70 percent of deaths involved the synthetic opioid fentanyl and related drugs.

The Alliance is partnering with Deloitte Inc. to analyze data supplied by the state departments of Health, Medicaid, Rehabilitation and Correction, Mental Health and Addiction Services, Job and Family Services, the Office of the Attorney General and the Board of Pharmacy.

It’s a huge lake with a staggering amount of information — more than 4 petabytes, enough data to fill 314 billion pages of paper.

Deloitte will give the state agencies a preliminary report in April, and a complete report by the end of June, based on questions from those agencies.

“I think it’s powerful in that, one agency might see one variable in isolation but not know that variable is related to other variables in other agency databases,” Hodges said. “So, when you put them all together, you get a much clearer picture of opioid use disorder and the people who suffer from it.”

Protecting privacy

To protect the privacy of individuals, the data is scrubbed of personal identifiers.

“You’re not violating anybody’s privacy because we don’t know who you are,” said Hodges, a former director of the state Department of Health.

It also means the data can’t be used in a clinical setting to pinpoint factors involving a specific patient, but it can be can used to do population health studies involving a large number of people.

“I really hope it gives us a profile that physicians and other health practitioners can use to identify their patients who might be at risk before the problem gets out of hand,” Hodges said. “But the whole concept of a data lake is not just unique to health. There are many different domains — the environment, education, criminal justice, transportation.”

Using insights

John Aller, executive director of Stark County Mental Health and Addiction Recovery, said he was interested in seeing what comes up from the data lake.

“I think it’s a fertile ground and it makes sense,” Aller said.

Treatment providers already know that gender, race, age, income, educational attainment and sexual orientation are among the social determinants of health.

“We’ve known for a long time that certain people are at a higher risk than other folks,” Aller said.

He didn’t know the specifics of this project, but said data has become a more important tool in treating mental health and substance use issues in a way that takes into account the whole person, and not just one factor, such as poverty or homelessness.

