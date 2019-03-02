Area high schoolers visited Timken Co. and other local companies Friday to learn about engineering.

JACKSON TWP. The proposals are admittedly silly.

Design a vehicle that can safely and quickly carry sharks, dumped on Florida by a "sharknado," back to the sea. Uber needs a car that can transport superheroes — some of them are feuding — during San Diego's Comic-Con. The Akron Zoo needs a truck to transport genetically engineered tauntauns (those rideable snow creatures from "Star Wars") to Ohio from a lab in Costa Rica.

Timken Co. engineers dreamed up the ideas for area high school students who then used Lego kits to create the vehicles based on specifications that covered safety, potential sales, quality, design and environmental concerns.

And if you're going to build toy cars and trucks, you have to race them to see which one is fastest.

As part of the Canton Joint Engineering Council's annual engineer for a day program 28 students — mostly juniors and seniors — from area high schools toured the Timken Co. facility Friday and talked with engineers. They were among more than 100 students from 14 area high schools who visited four businesses and three government agencies.

The engineer for a day program is designed to help students learn the career and the different engineering disciplines.

Stark County is fortunate to have a diversity of engineering disciplines at different companies because that usually helps the council match students to an area they find interesting, said Brian Werner, the council's chairman for engineer for a day.

Students who visited Timken's headquarters on Mount Pleasant Street NW broke into seven teams of four, then selected one of the projects devised by Timken engineers who are council members. About two dozen engineers joined the effort. Some offered guidance as projects were built, while others judged the finished designs.

Ean Dickerhoof and Lizzie Parsons, both mechanical engineers at Timken, and other council members helped develop the projects. They wanted to have fun while showing the students issues engineers consider as they work.

Parsons, who went to high school and college in the Pittsburgh area, said she participated in similar events while a student. She had a chance to learn about the different engineering disciplines, which helped her determine her career path.

Dickerhoof added: "There are so many avenues that it's hard to make a decision."

Before working on the Lego projects, students toured Timken's research and development center and prototype area. The afternoon was spent talking with managers and college students who are working at Timken through co-op programs.

Reach Edd at 330-580-8484 or edd.pritchard@cantonrep.com

On Twitter: @epritchardREP