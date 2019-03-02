Ash Wednesday Masses will be held at 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph Church in Mantua. The Masses are open to the public.



Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the Lenten journey toward Easter and eternal life. The mark of ashes on foreheads reminds people of their sinfulness and turning back to God for forgiveness, healing and mercy.



The ashes are made by the burning of palms from last year’s Palm Sunday. After the priest sprinkles the ashes with holy water and incenses them, he puts them on attendees’ foreheads in the shape of a Cross to remind them of their hope, and as he does so, he says the words of Genesis 3: Remember, man, that thou art dust, and unto dust thou shalt return.



Participants make no response to these words; they simply return to their pews. After they leave the church, they leave the ashes on their foreheads until they wear off naturally from the course of the day’s activities. They are a public witness to those things society does not wish to embrace: the reality of death, and the hope of resurrection in Jesus Christ.