Bicycle show and swap meet

The Antique and Classic Bicycle Show and Swap Meet will from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 1 at Grace UCC Church Hall, 13275 Cleveland Ave. NW, Lake Township. Admission is free. For information, contact Dan Schwaberow at 330-699-4517, Ron Ashley at 330-899-9447, or Bob Hirschfelt at 330-699-9798.

'The Lower Depths'

From 7:30 to 10 p.m. March 1 and March 2, The University of Akron Theater Program presents Maxim Gorky’s “The Lower Depths.” The play also runs at 7:30 p.m. March 7 and 8 and at 2 p.m. March 3 and 9. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for students. Tickets can be purchased at thelowerdepthsua.eventbrite.com. Performances take place at Sandefur Theatre in Guzzetta Hall, 157 University Ave. For more information on all show events, visit www.uakron.edu/dtaa/performances or call 330-972-7895.

Lonestar to perform

Lonestar will perform on the Kent Stage, 175 E. Main St., on March 8. Gold Circle tickets are $49 and reserved seats are $39. The show begins at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale at www.thekentstage.com where the full calendar of concerts can be accessed. Tickets also available by phone at 877-987-6487.

Art and Ale

The Akron Art Museum presents Art and Ale from 2 to 5 p.m. or 6 to 9 p.m. on March 9. Art and Ale features locally crafter brew from Ohio brewmakers and the perfect foods to complement. VIP tickets are an option to include sampling of VIP only specialty beers, food and swag bag. Tickets can be purched online at https://akronartmuseum.org. The museum is at 1 South High St. and will only be open to Art and Ale ticket holders March 9.