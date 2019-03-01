Ellsworth Smith Art Show

Starting in March, from 1 to 5 p.m., at the Hoover Historical Center at 1875 East Maple St., North Canton, view unique works of Ellsworth Smith. Most are on loan from collectors and have never been shown in a public show. The late Ellsworth Smith, a 40-year Hoover Company employee, was the Norman Rockwell of North Canton. Known for watercolors, usually scenes of New Berlin/North Canton, view a unique watercolor of the Hoover family homestead, works featuring his character Gaylord, a charcoal of Hoover Company founder W.H. "Boss" Hoover, and a most unique still life. Cartoons Smith drew and featured in Hoover publications are also displayed. Learn more about the Hoover Historical Center at www.walsh.edu/hoover-historical-center or visit us on Facebook.

Godspell

The Canton Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre is pleased to present Godspell, directed by Delorna Toy, Choreographed by Sarah Jane Toy and Musically Directed by Jared Sparks at 8 p.m. beginning on March 8 at Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre at 324 Cleveland Ave. NW. A small group of people help Jesus Christ tell different parables by using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques and a hefty dose of comic timing. An eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, is employed as the story of Jesus' life dances across the stage. Dissolving hauntingly into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion, Jesus' messages of kindness, tolerance and love come vibrantly to life. Additional dates and times can be found at https://www.avenuearts.org/.

Donnie Iris and The Cruisers

Check out Rock ‘n’ Roll veterans Donnie Iris and The Cruisers at the Canton Palace Theatre on 7:30 p.m. March 9. With special guest, Youngstown rockers, The Vindys. Donnie Iris is generally considered to be the best screamer in rock and roll. He is a simple guy who wears a smile and loves his friends and his family. Visit https://cantonpalacetheatre.org/ for more details.