GREEN Construction of the NEXUS natural gas transmission pipeline in the city of Green first started in March 2018 with right-of-way being marked along with utilities before tree clearing began. Eventually, trenches were dug, pipe was strung and then it was welded and put in place.

NEXUS ran into problems when a portion of Arlington Road, north of Killinger Road, began to collapse near the edge. This location was one of the road crossing where NEXUS had to bore under the road to install the pipe. The road was closed as NEXUS made repairs and then reopened it to traffic.

Construction concluded in the fall as gas began flowing in October 2018.

Project fallout

Green Mayor Gerard Neugebauer said he doesn’t believe the NEXUS project divided the community, but instead, he said it is an issue some people have used to divide the community.

“Where was the outcry in New Franklin?” Neugebauer said. “What’s the difference?”

Neugebauer, however, admits it was a issue in Oberlin, a city in Lorain County, that was also impacted by the pipeline. Like Green, Oberlin fought the construction of the pipeline in court. Green reached a $7.5 million settlement with NEXUS in early February of 2018, which cleared the way for the project to proceed through the city. Oberlin City Council later that month reached a $100,000 settlement with NEXUS.

Looking back at the project, Councilwoman Barbara Babbitt was upset with many aspects of the project out of the city’s control.

“I was surprised and disappointed that both the federal government and the Ohio EPA rubber-stamped NEXUS’ plan for the pipeline, and that neither the state government, federal government nor the courts gave meaningful consideration to the plan proposed by the city of Green to reroute the pipeline through a far less populous area,” Babbitt said. “Furthermore, I was shocked that so many municipalities along the line chose not to oppose the pipeline with the same commitment and resources with which Green fought to reroute it, and accepted the construction of the line without the additional oversight that our city demanded.”

Councilman Matthew Shaughnessy said he was surprised by the rush vote to give up on a three-plus year battle with NEXUS without proper input and discussion.

“Few may recall but that the first meeting notice failed to even mention NEXUS and council was expected to vote at that first meeting,” Shaughnessy said. “But for a few members of council objecting that first night, there would not have been two more meetings and no public notice.”

Councilman Stephen Dyer said he was also surprised how quickly the deal came together.

“We were asked to approve the deal to cooperate with NEXUS in three days with less than an hour of citizen input,” Dyer said. “I was also surprised how defensive the mayor and others got over the deal. Spending thousands of tax dollars to secretly hire a crisis PR firm to fight residents who were upset over the deal and tell the public the pipeline was actually much safer than the city had let on for three years really shocked me.”

Dyer said many residents he has talked to have told him that they’d rather have a unified community than the $7.5 million the city ulitmately received from NEXUS.

Green Resident Tammy Daly and Attorney David Mucklow are firm believers the city fell for bullying tactics. They said the city had three days to decide and never bothered to negotiate further on the settlement and said the city chose NEXUS over the residents.

“If you are going to settle, at least negotiate,” Daly said.

Mucklow doesn’t believe the $7.5 million offer would have gone away if the city didn’t take it because, he said, when it came to the property owners he helped negotiate, the offer always went up.

Mucklow and Daly said residents who spoke before council when the settlement was presented made it clear they did not want the pipeline in the city.

Daly says there are 666 homes or apartments within the blast zone of the pipeline who didn't receive anything from NEXUS.

“The city could have negotiated buffer zones along the line,” Daly said.

She would also have liked to seen NEXUS add a smell incentive if gas were to start leaking from the pipeline.

Mucklow said NEXUS bullied a lot of residents and told many boldface lies. He said many held out for the highest offer and some residents flat out decided to move.

Moving forward

NEXUS has restored all the land east of Massillon Road and has winterized everything west of Massillon Road. Restoration of the western portion is expected to be completed in the spring or early summer depending on the weather.

The city has spent some of the $7.5 million received through the settlement on protection for the city through safety training for firefighters along with safety equipment. Some money has also been spent to create a new ballfield next to the former Kleckner School since one of the fields at Greensburg Park will no longer be used to for games.

Neugebauer said he wants settlement money to fund a third fire station scheduled to be built. As far as the rest of the money, he said if someone on council has a proposal of how it should be spent then legislation should be drawn up and submitted so it can be debated in a public forum. Several members of council and some community members have floated the idea of bringing those in the blast zone together to determine how to spend the money. Dyer said he made a request for such legislation but former Law Director Diane Calta never drafted the legislation.

Daly believes the problem is largely the city failing to communicate with its residents and not just about NEXUS, but on the upcoming retail project neighboring the April Drive neighborhood and the Master Trail Plan for the city.

“Why is it so hard to put personal letters in the mail to every resident whose property is about to be affected,” Daly said. “Posting public meetings on Facebook, websites, and even through mass email does not count.”

The city does send out a newsletter several times per year to every resident in Green, which did provide information on the NEXUS project.

Daly wants to see those who may have a sidewalk or trail going through their property in the future to be notified.

“Now is the time for every affected resident to get a personal letter stating their property is being considered for eminent domain,” Daly said. “Just like every NEXUS victim should have gotten a letter informing them that their house is in the blast zone and this is when we can meet to discuss more safety precautions.”

She said many of those in the blast zone have never been personally contacted by the city.

“The crux of the problem is communication,” Daly said. “Public meeting are good, really good. Make sure the affected residents are personally involved and invited.”

Mucklow said there is a problem at the federal level, too.

“The federal government is doing the bidding work of the oil and gas industry,” Mucklow said. “FERC is 100 percent funded by its applicants.”

Reuniting

When asked if the NEXUS project could hurt his re-election bid this year, Neugebauer said there are some people in the community hoping for that.

Shaughnessy, like Daly, wants to see more transparency moving forward.

“Transparency will build trust, and trust will bridge the divide; it will make government more approachable and more responsive to the concerns of its citizens by giving them a seat at the table,” Shaughnessy said.

Babbitt said the pipeline comes as a learning experience.

“It is very important that both Green residents and community leaders learn from the lessons of the pipeline experience to ensure our city continues to move forward in a positive direction,” Babbitt said. “We must communicate effectively, share information, promote understanding and treat one another with respect as we work together to keep Green a wonderful place to call our home.”

Councilman Rocco Yeargin said there are so many things to look forward to as a community.

“We need only to stop and look around to see plenty of inspiration for the future,” Yeargin said. “We continue to enjoy great parks, strong schools, a robust local economy, a strong fiscal position, an improving infrastructure and a wonderful community of people.”

Dyer said he believes the mayor had a golden opportunity at the State of the City to help bring the community together.

“He could have honored those residents who had fought the pipeline alongside the city and acknowledged that all sides wanted what was best for the community,” Dyer said. “Then he could have said it was time to move on and work together to make sure the pipeline never hurts anyone. However, residents I’ve talked to are deeply disappointed that he used the opportunity instead to rip open the scab and push his agenda, never acknowledging any mistakes or the tireless efforts of residents who fought this thing for longer than the city with little more than some guile and gumption.”

Dyer, though, said he doesn’t want to rehash old fights and wants to work toward finding what unites the city most.

“And while I didn’t like how it went down, I appreciate and respect those who supported the plan and made the deal,” Dyer said.